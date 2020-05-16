Menu

West Mercia and Dyfed-Powys:570 hit with fines for Covid breaches

By Deborah Hardiman | Mid Wales | News | Published:

Police officers in West Mercia and Powys have handed out a combined 570 fines for coronavirus lockdown breaches.

Police patrol stops to speak to a cyclist

The latest figures show that 417 penalty tickets were handed out by Dyfed-Powys Police and 150 by the West Mercia force which covers Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

Incidents include two groups who travelled thtough Mid Wales in an attempt to go off-road biking on May 2 and May 10, resulting in more than 19 notices being issued to those involved by Dyfed-Powys Police.

A total of 14,244 notices were recorded by forces in England and Wales between March 27 and May 11. Forces have powers to hand out a £60 penalty, reduced to £30 if paid promptly.

Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

