Ellesmere Carnival latest summer show casualty of coronavirus pandemic

By Deborah Hardiman | Ellesmere | Oswestry entertainment | Published:

Ellesmere Carnival is the latest summer show to be cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Ellesmere Carnival 2019

The organisers said the popular event, which was due to be held in the Cremorne Gardens at the Mere on August 22, will return next year.

In a social media post, Alan Hinton, of the carnival committee, states: "With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, in the interests of safety Ellesmere Carnival Committee has decided with a heavy heart to cancel this year's carnival.

"The decision follows government advice and our main concern is the health, safety and wellbeing of participants, traders and the public.

"We know that this will be a big disappointment for everyone and would have been something to look forward to, however, we feel this is the most responsible approach. As soon as it is possible we will re-start our funding events and look to plan for next year's carnival on August 21, 2021."

Last month the committee delivered 300 chocolate eggs to good causes in the area after cancelling its annual Easter egg hunt due to the lockdown.

Deborah Hardiman

