Scheme launched to help Shropshire residents with rising energy costs during lockdown

As more people are staying at home, a partnership between Shropshire Council and Marches Energy Agency, a registered charity, is providing advice and support on keeping on top of rising energy costs.

The scheme is called Keep Shropshire Warm and can be contacted via the phone, video calls and post.

Councillor Robert Macey, cabinet member for housing at Shropshire Council, said: “As households around Shropshire stay at home, we can see our energy bills rise as gadgets become essential for staying in touch and the heating may need to be on more than usual. For most homes, big energy bills during the lockdown might feel inevitable.

“We also know getting advice is harder for people now. Although we can’t pop out and see people, the Keep Shropshire Warm team is able to offer detailed advice via video calls or put information in the post if people prefer. We’ve set up a password system to reassure residents and are happy to talk to a trusted friend or relative if that’s easier.

“If you have concerns around the increase in your energy bills please call one of our Energy Advisors at Keep Shropshire Warm."

Oliver Rothwell, of Marches Energy Agency, added: "It’s understandable that when all the family are stuck at home, usage is going to go up – and with jobs and income at risk it’s a huge worry for people.

“It is estimated bills will rise by around 30 per cent over the period – that’s an average of £28 a month.

“Fortunately, gas prices are also falling – so it’s a great time to review your energy bills and find a trusted supplier who will give you a great deal.

"We use customer service ratings to advise our callers, as well as prices, to make sure people are in safe hands.

"If you are behind with payments or having billing issues, we can help you deal with this too."

The team can be contacted on 08001123743 or advice@mea.org.uk