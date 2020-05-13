Severn Trent offers free devices to help save water

Severn Trent is giving away a range of items during Water Saving Week, including devices to be used in the bathroom, kitchen and outside.

Doug Clarke, water resources manager, said: "We know that it’s a tough time for our customers right now and lots of people are worried about paying their bills. We want to help in any way that we can, so we’re giving away a whole bunch of freebies to save water and therefore money.

“You can get all sorts of free things on our website, including things like a shower timer – for every minute less you spend in the shower you will use six to 15 litres less water – a Buffaloo bag which will help you to save up to 1.2 litres of water every time you flush your loo, and showerheads and tap fittings which add air to the flow, meaning that you save water without even noticing every time you use the shower or turn on the tap.

“And for all of the keen gardeners out there, making the most of the spring sunshine, we’ve got free Swell Gel which reduces the need for frequent plant watering. These work by storing water that plant roots can extract from when needed. We also offer discounted water butts with prices inclusive of delivery.”

The water company said one of the biggest appliances that loses water is a leaky loo, and is also giving away free dye tablets to see if there is a leak. Leaky toilets lose on average 215 litres a day.

Doug added: “As well as giving away freebies, there are many ways we can support our customers with their water bills right now, so please don’t let it get you down or cause you any unnecessary worry. We want to hear from you so we can help."

For more information contact 08457500500 or visit stwater.co.uk/savewater