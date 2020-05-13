Advertising
Shrewsbury bomb alert after house grenade discovered during house clearance
Army bomb disposal experts were called to Shrewsbury today after a hand grenade was discovered at house in the town.
The emergency services were called to a house that was being cleared out, in Fairness Close, Monkmoor, at about 12.15pm.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "A hand grenade was found during a house clearance, but was found to be a training device.
"No explosives were present. The army attended and disposed of the device. No action by fire service personnel."
A crew from the town's fire station attended the site.
