Jury service may resume next week

The Courts and Tribunals Judiciary said public health bodies for England and Wales have been involved in making detailed arrangements for new trials following recommendations from a working group regarding the next steps.

Some courts may need jurors from May 18.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett said: “It is important that the administration of justice continues to function whenever it is possible in an environment which is consistent with the safety of all those involved.”

A small number of trials are expected to take place initially.

The first courts in which new juries can be sworn will include the Old Bailey in London and Cardiff Crown Court.

Other courts across the country are being assessed to enable the number of cases to be gradually increased.

The service said at each location court facilities will be carefully considered to ensure the safety of all those who participate in a trial or support it. Cases will be conducted under the same legal standards and procedures as before the Covid-19 emergency, with 12 jurors.

Arrangements to allow appropriate distancing to be maintained include providing a second courtroom, linked by closed circuit TV, to enable reporters and other observers to watch the proceedings, and another court room to use for jury deliberations.

Entrances and exits will be supervised and necessary cleaning will be carried out.

Courts have been hosting limited hearings since March 23.