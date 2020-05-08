Nineteen off-road bikers hit with lockdown fines

The group were spotted travelling to the area, using five vehicles including bikes and vans, by a police inspector on May 2.

Four men from one of the vans fled after abandoning it and were eventually found hiding in a wooded area by Dyfed Powys Police.

Now officers are warning people not to attempt go off-road biking over the bank holiday weekend.

Pc Rob Hamer said: “This showed excellent work across divisions to respond to the concerns of our communities.

“Off-roading is a problem all over Powys, causing damage to footpaths, bridleways and tracks, and green lanes in forestry areas and common land. Not only that, but as we saw last weekend people are actually breaching the current legislation to come into the area for off-roading.

“Officers will be out and about again this weekend ensuring people are following the guidelines. We urge people to stay safe at home.”

The force said Covid-19 fixed penalty notices were issued to the group.

A report had been made that several off-road vehicles and vans had entered the area, and extensive searches were carried out to locate them.

The police inspector had on his way home when he saw them and alerted Newtown officers.

Dyfed-Powys Police recorded 368 lockdown fixed penalty notices between March 27 and April 14.

Forces have been given powers to hand out a £60 penalty, reduced to £30 if paid within two weeks, for breaches of the restrictions.