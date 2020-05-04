Buzzing Shropshire school tops spelling league

The year 5 and 6 class at Myddle CE Primary School, in Myddle near Shrewsbury are now in the top six in the best category on the Spelling Shed website.

Most of the 33 children are daily visitors to the programme resulting in them sitting pretty in the top 100 for the six weeks since lock down started. They reached the number one spot on April 25.

Despite stiff competition from other schools, the pupils, aged nine to 11, have managed to maintain a position in the top six with 60 per cent of them practising daily, while the others contribute occasionally.

Proud

Class teacher Gareth Hughes explains: "Every time you are successful with your spellings, you gain individual points but also class points. If it doesn't get used, points get taken away, so it's important that it is used frequently and regularly.

"We don't unfortunately get a prize for reaching the top of the league. However, there was a huge sense of pride and satisfaction for the children who worked hard to get there, and for the parents who are encouraging their children to practise their spellings on their every day."

The school has been using Spelling Shed programme for about two years to give the children a fun way of learning to spell.

Teachers input the words to be learned and the children use their own log in user name and password to access them. They then play anagram styled games, with some audio assistance to help to practise.

Mr Hughes adds that most of the pupils have access to their own electronic devices at home and have been able to practise on their own more than they would normally.