Amazing Millie, 3, raises almost £700 to help Newport's 'nannies and grandads'

The amazing three-year-old led her family's sponsored walk effort in aid of fundraising to provide treats for senior citizens living in care homes.

So far the Millie's Miles effort has attracted £660 in five days, surpassing her £500 goal after the youngster said she wanted to do something to help keep “nannies and grandads” in Newport’s care homes safer.

She has taken her family on a series of two-mile sponsored walks in the area between April 25 and May 2 to raise the donated sum.

Her mother Mel, 30, and father Matt, 35, have been working from home due to the coronavirus crisis and have been trying to explain what is happening to her.

Mrs Whitfield said: "She thinks Prime Minter Boris Johnson is the boss of the world and that he's told everybody to keep all the grandmothers and grandads safe. She thinks they live in all the big houses in Newport.

"We decided to do something because she was saying we could give the nannies and grandads some treats to cheer them up.

"We let her pick the direction of each walk and on Saturday her big sister Lexi, aged 10, came along. We also discovered a site where we saw tadpoles, cygnets in a nest, and some cattle which was a real treat for the children."

The proceeds will be split between the Cottage Christian, Rylands, Rubens and Bank House care homes as well as Play-Days, the nursery where Millie attends. Play-Days is operating during lock down for the children of key workers.

"She has been determined to do it. Even when it rained mid week she was saying she wanted to go for a walk. We have had donations from all sorts of people plus friends and family," she added.

Millie also received a letter from Newport's mayor Councillor Peter Scott thanking her for the efforts along with a £25 donation made on behalf of the staff and members.

To donate visit www.facebook.com/milliesmilesnewport where a Paypal link has been set up.