Shropshire author's book celebrates key worker superheroes

Toni, who will be donating part of the proceeds to the NHS, has been inspired by the heroic efforts of key workers across the country during the coronavirus lockdown to create a magical story that depicts key workers through the eyes of a child.

And what they see are their parents, aunties, uncles and grandparents going about their daily work as usual, but not as normal people do, but as superheroes.

The story, called "Who Can Be A Superhero?", has a different rhyme on every page which complements each key worker’s superpower, covering many different job roles such as NHS staff, ambulance drivers, police officers, delivery workers and more.

Toni said: “I really have been inspired by the sheer strength and commitment of our key workers.

"During this difficult time, they have carried on doing their daily jobs in spite of risking their very own safety. In my eyes they truly are superheroes and deserve to be celebrated.

Toni Sian Williams

"I also know that many young children may be confused at the moment, as to why their parents may be working but they themselves are not at school.

"So, to shine some light on the situation, I wanted to create a story that would let children’s imaginations run wild with the idea that their very own family member is in fact a hero!”

Toni is also author of The Ironbridge Ogre.

"Who Can Be A Superhero?" is an eBook downloadable from Amazon.