Telford author's gentle message with Bobo's boo boo
A Telford author has written a children's book in response to the MeToo movement which aims to gently introduce children to the idea of personal space.
Oh No, Bobo!, written by Donna David and with illustrations by Laura Watkins, was published on April 21 following a blog tour.
It has been described as "a heartwarming story with an important message."
Bobo is an Orangutan who wants to make the perfect pillow, so he plucks a feather from one friend and some fur from another, but only ends up upsetting everyone.
Donna grew up in the West Midlands and was an enthusiastic reader from a young age, reading by torchlight way after bedtime.
She studied English at Loughborough University and currently works as an English coach at a secondary school. She is married to an RAF pilot and has worked closely with the charity Little Troopers on a series of picture books written for military children.
Her first Young Adults story, Bruised, was published by Badger Learning in 2018.
Laura Watkins has illustrated a number of publications and lives in London.
Oh No, Bobo! has been published by QED Publishing and costs £5.99.
