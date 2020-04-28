Telford author's gentle message with Bobo's boo boo

Oh No, Bobo!, written by Donna David and with illustrations by Laura Watkins, was published on April 21 following a blog tour.

It has been described as "a heartwarming story with an important message."

Bobo is an Orangutan who wants to make the perfect pillow, so he plucks a feather from one friend and some fur from another, but only ends up upsetting everyone.

Donna grew up in the West Midlands and was an enthusiastic reader from a young age, reading by torchlight way after bedtime.

She studied English at Loughborough University and currently works as an English coach at a secondary school. She is married to an RAF pilot and has worked closely with the charity Little Troopers on a series of picture books written for military children.

Her first Young Adults story, Bruised, was published by Badger Learning in 2018.

Laura Watkins has illustrated a number of publications and lives in London.

Oh No, Bobo! has been published by QED Publishing and costs £5.99.