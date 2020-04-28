Coronavirus: Shropshire and Mid Wales pay tribute to fallen key workers with minute's silence

International Workers’ Memorial Day is marked on April 28 and this year takes on a special significance because of the mounting death toll caused by the pandemic.

At 11am many took the time to remember the workers including the health service staff who have died.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "At 11am today our fire service fell silent to remember those key workers who have lost their lives in the battle against Covid-19.

"Our thoughts are with their family members and loved ones at this time."

Telford & Wrekin Council thanked all those continuing to work during the crisis – from care staff to delivery drivers, school staff to NHS workers and refuse collectors.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “I want to say a massive thank you to every key and critical worker. They are working so hard at the moment, right around the clock, seven days a week.

“I want to take this opportunity to recognise all of those, working in every industry across the country, who are ensuring that we can all keep going.”

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne tweeted: "We shall be observing this silence during an evidence session of the Commons Environmental Audit Committee out of respect to those health and social care workers who have lost their lives to Covid-19 while caring for others."

Dyfed Powys Police tweeted: "We will of course have everyone who has died from this virus in our thoughts.

"This minute's silence is part of International Workers’ Memorial Day which pays tribute annually to workers who have become injured, disabled or have died due to their work."

Hodnet Fire Station tweeted: "The Hodnet crew shared in the minute's silence held at 11am in memory of NHS workers who have lost their lives to Covid-19 during this pandemic."

West Midlands Ambulance chief executive Anthony Marsh led a tribute as the service tweeted: "This morning at 11am, where they could, staff observed a minute's silence to remember #OurNHSPeople and key workers who've lost their lives because of Coronavirus."

At least 82 NHS staff, 16 care workers and a number of bus drivers have already died as a result of the outbreak.

Health and Safety Executive figures show that one worker dies every 15 seconds worldwide, 6,000 workers die daily, more than two million men and women die as a result of work-related accidents and diseases.

Workers suffer approximately 270 million accidents each year, and fall victim to some 160 million incidents of work-related illnesses. While Hazardous substances kill 440,000 workers annually - asbestos claims 100,000 lives.