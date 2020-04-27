Top tips to get better superfast broadband service in Shropshire

Shirehall chiefs launched a scheme to ensure that internet links improve.

In 2013 just 24 per cent of premises in the Shropshire Council area had super-fast broadband with a minimum download speed of 30 megabits per second (mbps).

Project managers for the broadband team Connecting Shropshire said it was imperative that residents working from home during lock down had adequate services.

Last month Ofcom’s broadband universal service obligation (USO) came into operation to provide customers with the legal right to request a decent broadband service which is defined in law as an affordable service with a download speed of at least 10mbps and an upload speed of at least 1mbps.

An ‘affordable’ service should cost no more than £46.10 per month.

Connecting Shropshire is now advising householders on what measures to take to check and improve speeds.

Available speed to properties will depend on the type of infrastructure that your broadband connection uses, which internet service provider (ISP) being used, the package contract terms.

Steps you can take to increase your broadband speed (bandwidth) in your home include:

Check whether you can upgrade your contract with your ISP

Check what other ISPs could offer you

Upgrade the package you have with your ISP to get more speed

If you are using WiFi move your laptop closer to your router

Connect your laptop using a WiFi extender if you are working a distance away from router

Make sure your router is plugged into the primary phone socket

Connect your laptop to the WiFi router with a cable

Dedicate a channel on your router for work purposes

Reduce the number of users/devices using the WiFi while you’re working

Move the router away from sources of wireless channel interference, such as a TV, microwave or baby monitor

In December 2018 there were 62,000 homes or businesses with access and this is expected to rise to 70,000, or 98 per cent of the county’s total by next year.

Ofcom has appointed BT as the universal service provider for Shropshire.