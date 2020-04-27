Coronavirus: Council chiefs say 'we're doing everything we can'

His comments echo the position of all the region's council bosses who say that despite financial pressures the systems are generally coping well during the coronavirus period.

All are running almost every meeting on social media networks with the leaders making tough decisions, along with providing vital personal protective equipment (PPE) to those who need it. Letters are being fired off to Downing Street to plead the case for sufficient funding to cover the huge costs to the town halls and businesses.

Shropshire Council leader Peter Nutting said: "Generally we are coping very well. There have been some issues with PPE, but we seem to have resolved most of those at the moment. All seems under control.

"There is a lot of pressure with adult social care and children's services. I do want to publicly thank the social workers for all the work that they are doing. We are dealing with more issues relating to domestic abuse.

"We're not sure why, we suspect it may be that because families are at home together some may not be coping very well in lock down.

"We are monitoring the situation and providing all the support we can.

"There is some financial pressure as well to ensure we will cover all our costs. We won't be quite sure until we actually see the money come from the Government.

"I'm very sad that we have had a number of coronavirus deaths in the county. My sympathies go to the families involved. Generally the number of deaths have been low compared to other places. If we continue to practise social distancing and keep washing our hands then that will help to keep us safe.

"I have been to lots of virtual meetings using a number of different social media networks. That is working very well. There'll be a virtual full council meeting within the next two weeks and next Wednesday there is a scheduled cabinet meeting with a restricted agenda.

Councillor Peter Nutting

"It's taking a bit of getting used to, but I think we'll see more of it in the future. Shropshire is a huge geographical area and holding virtual meetings instead of everyone going to Shirehall is one of the things which we are looking at. Not everyone is able to attend things at Shirehall.

"Subject to Government guidance we're hoping to reopen the recycling centres within the next week or two. There is a big demand for waste services, we just need to ensure the Government is content to allow people to carry waste in their cars.

"The council is keen to keep normal bin collections going and we've redeployed our recycling teams to help with that."

"I want to thank the NHS workers, our care staff and all those people who have had to keep working during the Covid-19 period. We are grateful for what you are doing," Councillor Nutting added.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said the staff had been at the forefront of the borough's coronavirus response since the start of the crisis.

Telford & Wrekin Council - Addenbrooke House

Among the initiatives achieved are: the delivery of more than 55,000 free school meals directly to the homes of local children, accommodation found for all homeless people, and working in partnership with the NHS to provide mutual aid and PPE.

Meanwhile, a total of10,500 households will receive a council tax break.

Councillor Davies said: "I am proud that Telford & Wrekin Council is playing such a key role in the fight to defeat coronavirus and to protect and care for our residents and businesses.

"This is an unprecedented situation and we have done and will continue to do everything we can to support our local residents and businesses.

Councillor Shaun Davies

"This has included myself writing to the Chancellor and the Business Secretary to lobby for more funding for businesses and I have personally highlighted a range of local case studies which illustrates how many businesses are falling outside the Government’s schemes and unable to access funding.

“Equally I’ve written to the Prime Minister to highlight the huge funding gap that will be hitting local government as the effects of the pandemic grow and are fully felt."

In Powys - like neighbouring areas - libraries, leisure centres, day centres, museums, playgrounds, household waste and recycling centres, and office buildings are closed to the public. The county's parks remain open, but crowds of more than two are being dispersed.

Powys County Council

Under its business continuity plan some staff have been redeployed to critical services.

Unlike many councils, Powys has been able to keep its waste recycling centres open although staff shortages issues have proved a challenge.

Powys County Council leader Rosemarie Harris said: “The county like the country remains in the grip of the coronavirus outbreak and the impact and challenges faced by our communities are unprecedented.

Councillor Rosemarie Harris

“This is an incredibly challenging time for our residents, communities and businesses. In the meantime, the key message is for people to comply with the Government’s instruction to stay home for their own safety and crucially for the safety of others.

“Like people across the UK our residents will be feeling the impact of current lock down and there may concerns around the welfare of a child or you may know of residents experiencing domestic abuse or violence during these difficult times. There is help available and people who you can turn to."