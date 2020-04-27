All gone! £2 raffle tickets sold out for listed six-bedroom Shropshire farmhouse

The prize draw, for Nigel and Jane Chaloner’s six-bedroom home – set in approximately three acres of land in Loppington, near Wem will be held on June 3.

The sell-out means the couple who are on the verge of retirement after raising their own family plus fostering 22 other children at Grafton Farm over the last 18 years, have surpassed their fundraising £100,000 target after covering costs.

Mrs Chaloner said: "You big-hearted people of Shropshire. You have only gone and smashed that for us. So on behalf of your good selves we are going to be donating £120,000 to Severn Hospice to help them carry their enormous and tremendous caring.

"So thank you very much."

Severn Hospice operates units covering Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Due to the coronavirus crisis it has lost some of its vital income streams.

A Facebook post stated: "Love has been a feature of our years at Grafton Farm, but new chapters and new horizons beckon, new people to meet, faces to greet and people to love and make a difference with.

"But more significantly the carers at Severn Hospice will be able to carry on caring, because you care. We have been the vehicle, but you have made the difference.

"Whilst the figures are still coming in we think you smashed our target and raised around £120,000 for this amazing organisation. Our live draw to randomly select the winner of our beautiful home is still scheduled for June 3 due to the lock down measures."

The family had put the property on the market, but then realised how much good they could do for others after the recent success of a similar promotion.

Earlier this year, Jemma Nicklin, 23, of Bilston, Wolverhampton, won Shrubbery Farmhouse in Longnor near Shrewsbury, in a similar draw after homeowner Michael Chatha also sold tickets for £2. With proceeds after costs going to good causes.

The live draw for the latest home raffle will be streamed via www.facebook.com/winmydreamhome.co.uk