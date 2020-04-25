Menu

Stunning sunset over Telford lake caught on camera

By Toby Neal | Telford | News | Published:

Richard Pursehouse was working in Telford when he came across this stunning photo opportunity – a dramatically lit view of Priorslee Lake as the sun went down.

Southwater Lake in Telford town centre at sundown, picture by Richard Pursehouse of Cannock

Richard, from Cannock, Staffordshire, said: "I was doing online deliveries for a supermarket when I stopped for a break before getting on the M54, and this was the sight that confronted me."

He added: "Five minutes later the sky was dark."

