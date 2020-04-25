Advertising
Stunning sunset over Telford lake caught on camera
Richard Pursehouse was working in Telford when he came across this stunning photo opportunity – a dramatically lit view of Priorslee Lake as the sun went down.
Richard, from Cannock, Staffordshire, said: "I was doing online deliveries for a supermarket when I stopped for a break before getting on the M54, and this was the sight that confronted me."
He added: "Five minutes later the sky was dark."
