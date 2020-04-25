West Mercia Police celebrate first anniversary of student scheme

The service, which covers Shropshire, Telford &Wrekin and Wyre Forest, has trainees enrolled on the national Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship programme which is being rolled out across the region.

Students complete a three-year programme involving on-the-job and class-based learning, while being paid as a full-time constable.

On completion, apprentices gain a degree in Professional Policing Practice from Staffordshire University, funded by the force. Those who already have a degree complete a two-year programme and receive a fully-funded graduate diploma.

Since April last year the university has welcomed 80 police students with a further 30 due to start next month May. This is in addition to 64 new officers who have joined in 2020 under the previous routes into policing.

The force said recruitment was ongoing during this difficult time to ensure retention of officer numbers in the future, and to employ additional police officers to keep the public safe.

And it said changes had been made to the recruitment process to ensure compliance with the current health recommendations, and to ensure a swift and efficient processes to get officers out on the street.

West Mercia Police business services director Rachel Hartland Lane said: “I’m thrilled that 174 new officers will have chosen to start their policing journey with us by May, particularly as this follows our record-breaking recruitment campaign in 2019, when 293 student officers joined us.

“Our police apprentices are already playing their part in the Covid-19 crisis, joining experienced officers on the frontline out on patrol across our communities, engaging with the public, explaining the reasons for the regulations and encouraging people to stay at home.

“We are open for recruitment, so if you would like to work towards a degree while earning money as a student police officer with us, go to www.westmercia.police.uk and click on 'Apply'.”