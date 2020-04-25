Advertising
Dust from hospital work triggers fire alarm
Dust from work being carried out at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry triggered its fire alarm system.
Two fire crews based in the town went to the hospital grounds, in Gobowen, after the automatic system went off shortly before 7.45am on Saturday.
However, on arrival it was discovered to be a false alarm.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service stated: "Reports of automatic fire alarm activating which proved to be false alarm. It was due to dust from contractors."
The firefighters left the site shortly after 8.05am.
Earlier a crew based in Shrewsbury was called to premises in Pride Hill after an alarm was triggered at about 3.10am. When they got there they found that water entering the system was to blame.
Following checks they left about 30 minutes later.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.