Coronavirus: Fake council sign appeals to walkers using Ironbridge path

The notice, using the council's logo, has been tied to a gate leading to the path in the Ironbridge Gorge area.

The printed sign which was also posted on Facebook states: "Despite the UK lockdown over 200 people walked down this path yesterday.

"Most touched this gate. All touched the latch. Very few were wearing gloves. None were using disinfectant.

"Stay home, stay safe."

❌ IT WASN'T US ❌



We've been made aware of a sign that looks like we may have put this up. WE DIDN'T!



We haven't haven't created any signage around exercising or restrictions locally



🌳 Parks remain open but we do ask everyone to maintain social distancing when exercising pic.twitter.com/TEUIMUFAbr — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) April 24, 2020

In response, the council itself tweeted: "It wasn't us. We've been made aware of a sign that looks like we may have put this up.

"We didn't.

"We haven't created any signage around exercising or restrictions locally.

"Parks remain open, but we do ask everyone to maintain social distancing when exercising."

Council spokesman Nigel Newman told the Shropshire Star: "We wanted to stress that parks aren’t closed - and people are very welcome to use them as long as they adhere to Government social distancing guidance - and point out this isn’t our sign."