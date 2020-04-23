Home bread mix creates a stir for Shropshire baking business

Within days, Flower & White was able to turn the state-of-the-art facility into a baking mix emporium to help customers stuck at home to bake their own bread, in a bid to save jobs at the enterprises which employs up to 50 staff.

The business, based in Madeley, produces the Meringue Bar.

When the pandemic struck, proprietors Brian and Leanne Crowther, who live in Shrewsbury, were at first fearful that their life’s work would come to halt.

They quickly took the decision to consult with their customers to find out what they needed.

The resounding response was that there was a need for baked goods.

The company said: "From this moment Flower & White changed course, and in just 10 days achieved something we would never had imagined at the start of the year.

"Going back to our roots when we were the Little Round Cake Company, we designed, trialled, created, produced and packed a whole new Bake at Home product range in a week-and-a-half."

The enterprise now also supplies ingredients including mixes for gluten free, vegetarian and vegan items.

Flower & White managing director Andrew McCourt with the home bake kits

"Not only were we able to answer the plea for bread, we took it one step further and designed a full range of gluten free mixes for all our customer’s baked good needs," they said.

"Although there were some hurdles to overcome along the way, including our packaging suppliers closing their doors, working from home and ensuring that perfect blend, we now have a brand new range to show for it.

"We feel very lucky to be able to provide our customers with an option which will hopefully make a difference and also give you something to do with the whole family whilst staying at home."

Leanne, 42, attended Bridgnorth's Oldbury Wells School, while Brian, 46, grew up in Yorkshire.