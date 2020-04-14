Menu

Players net a place in history

By Toby Neal | News |

Chess players have played their part in making history by competing in the first matches of a new online chess league created in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

With all face-to-face chess action ruled out by the virus, the new national Online 4NCL League – Four Nations Chess League – means players from Shropshire and surrounding areas can continue to compete over the internet.

And in the historic first night of the league, three Malpas & Oswestry teams took part, organised by Charles Higgie, who normally plays for Oswestry in the Shropshire Chess League.

Charles said: "My first team, made up of two Grandmasters, an International Master and a FIDE Master, won 3-1 against Atticus from Liverpool in Division One.

"My second team, comprising three guys from Malpas and one from near Ellesmere, drew 2-2 with St Benidus A in Division Two. The third team won 4-0 against BBC Penguins in Division Five.

"Teams were allocated a division on the basis of the grades or ratings of their players."

News
