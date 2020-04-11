Oswestry safety firm praised for mask checks

MBO Safety Services Limited has been called in to check that protective gear was being worn correctly by doctors and nurses at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, in Gobowen, and at Wrexham Hospital.

Assistant director of nursing at the orthopaedic centre Julie Roberts said: “We appreciate the support we have had from MBO Services, which is helping to keep our staff safe.

“Thanks to their support, we have been able to ‘fit test’ around 600 of our staff in a matter of day and it would have taken weeks to do that ourselves.”

More Covid-19 coverage:

Fit testing requires the use of specialist equipment.

Marvin Owen, of the Oswald Road business, said: "We were approached to support the NHS Orthopaedic Hospital, Gobowen, with carrying out face fit testing on all staff, from nurses to doctors.

"The testing is carried out to ensure their masks are sealed and fitted correctly to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid19.

Advertising

"The NHS is working immensely hard at this difficult time and our team is working day and night to accommodate.

"As long as they need our support we will be here to protect the NHS and help save lives."