Police call for help to track down bad drivers

The move follows several reports on social media of "appalling driving" behaviour along carriageways including the B5061 Holyhead Road, West Centre Way and the A5223 which runs between Jiggers Bank and Shawbirch.

Officers say they will track down suspects with help of other drivers.

Shropshire's operational policing unit also appealed for dashcam images showing examples of poor driving to be submitted to the force website.

Telford Police also posted on Twitter: "Sadly we are seeing an increase in appalling driving now with less traffic about. If you see idiotic behaviour like this call it in and we will go and have a “quiet word” with them.

"Giving their reg number when you call us really helps us track them down."

Telford First Responders also reported witnessing two adult males travelling at speed, in West Centre Way, on Saturday.

Details about uploading pictures are available on the website www.westmercia.police.uk/operationsnap.