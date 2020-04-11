Menu

Resident advised after barbecue fire near Bridgnorth

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | News

A householder was spoken to by emergency crews after a barbecue fire at premises near Bridgnorth.

Firefighters from the town were called to the address, in Farmcote, but when they arrived shortly after 12.30pm today the flames were out.

Two engines from Bridgnorth Fire Station and an operations officer attended. They left at 12.55pm.

The brigade's website stated: "Advice was given to the owner."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
