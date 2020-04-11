Caller asks West Mercia Police "Can I open my windows?"

In a Twitter post the force stated: "We have received a number of COVID-19 related queries on 101. Whilst there might be confusion surrounding the new guidelines, examples like this are not police matters."

"You can tell us about possible COVID-19 measure breaches here https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/c19/tell-us-about-possible-breach-coronavirus-measures."

The police should be contacted via 999 immediately only in cases of emergency where there is a threat to life including road traffic accidents where someone is injured or the road is blocked; potentially heated or violent situations; risk of serious damage to property; a serious offence in progress; and serious disruption to the public.