Caller asks West Mercia Police "Can I open my windows?"

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

West Mercia Police is advising the public to only dial 101 to report incidents after a caller worried about coronavirus, asked if they could open the windows.

In a Twitter post the force stated: "We have received a number of COVID-19 related queries on 101. Whilst there might be confusion surrounding the new guidelines, examples like this are not police matters."

"You can tell us about possible COVID-19 measure breaches here https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/c19/tell-us-about-possible-breach-coronavirus-measures."

The police should be contacted via 999 immediately only in cases of emergency where there is a threat to life including road traffic accidents where someone is injured or the road is blocked; potentially heated or violent situations; risk of serious damage to property; a serious offence in progress; and serious disruption to the public.

News Coronavirus Health Shrewsbury
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

