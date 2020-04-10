Coronavirus gives opportunity to renew Easter hope in our hearts, says Catholic Bishop of Shrewsbury

The Rt Rev Mark Davies said story of how Jesus rose from the dead showing that it was life and not death which wins in the end, was still relevant today.

In a traditional message he also said that in the past communities overcame pandemics, such as the devastating Spanish flu outbreak in 1918, by recognising the lesson of Easter concerning the triumph of life over death and of hope over despair.

Mr Davies said: "We celebrate Easter this year amid a national crisis and with unprecedented restrictions upon our lives that do not allow a single church gathering.

"In such circumstances, the rejoicing of Easter might seem as alien to our state of national anxiety as is the bright, spring sunshine which has marked these days.

"Yet the hope of Easter 2,000 years ago sprang from the experience of human suffering and the stark reality of death on the cross. The joy of Easter rose from the very depth of human despair and was first made known to men and women who had themselves, self-isolated out of fear.

"The Easter message that Christ rose from the dead led people to see that it is life, not death, which prevails in the end. The Easter gospel gave rise to the conviction that love is the true power which shapes our world and our destiny. Easter also enabled the early Christians to recognise for the first time the value of every human life in a way that was quite alien to ancient civilisations.

"This in turn inspired a preferential love for the sick and the vulnerable. Historians have called this ‘the Christian revolution’, as Tom Holland describes in his recent book, “Dominion: The Making of The Western Mind”.

"Everything that has shaped our history and continues to inspire what is best in our society, has surely flowed from the news that first broke upon the world in the light of Easter morning, “Be not afraid - Christ is risen!”

"Our ancestors in Shrewsbury, as in every place across this land faced the pandemics of past centuries with this faith, most recently that which followed the Great War of 1914-1918. They recognised the lesson of Easter concerning the triumph of life over death, of love over fear, and of hope over despair.

"In the face of the new and hidden threat of Coronavirus we surely all need to allow this same hope to be renewed in our hearts today, in the very quietness of our national celebration of Easter 2020."