Tributes pour in for 'larger than life' Telford Wolves fan, 67

Peter Lewis, of supporters' club Telford Wolves and a talented sportsman in his own right passed away at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on April 2 following a short illness.

The company executive had also played for Wellington Cricket Club and loved dominoes.

Childhood friend Nick Tushingham, 69, said Mr Lewis would be sadly missed by his family, work colleagues and Wolverhampton Wanderers fans alike.

He explained that the popular fan travelled home and abroad to watch his beloved team play and he had spoken to him just 48 hours before he died.

"I have known Pete since he was 12. He lived in Newport and I lived in Stafford. We used to catch the coach to the Wolves games and that's how I met him," he said.

"He was one of those guys who was always there.

"He worked in Sheffield where he was a managing director of a steel casting business during the week and he'd come home to Telford at weekends. But he'd do anything for me.

"I lived in Eccleshall until 2001 and he used to pick me up for the away games. A group of us would be waiting outside the Shakespeare pub in Newport, come rain, snow or hail, and he'd always be late and always have an excuse.

"He was an amazing character. He never paid for parking We used to pull up in outside people's home's and he'd talk them into letting him park on their drives while we went to watch the game.

Loved

"Another great thing he did was to accompany a disabled fan to games. He moved his season ticket seat to the family enclosure so he could sit with him. That was the measure of the man. I don't feel I've can do him justice here," Mr Tushingham added.

"He never grew up and just lit up everywhere. He used to say he'd live to be 100.

"I used to advise him to retire, but he never listened to me. He loved the Wolves and he loved his work."

Mr Lewis, of Hollinswood, Telford, is survived by his partner Sue.

Mark Hadley, of Telford Wolves, said: "Pete was a friend to many. He was a huge fan. He travelled to all the games with us. We shared accommodation when we went abroad including to Istanbul for the Europa League."

Meanwhile, many other supporters were posting tributes on social media pages.

James Davies posted on Twitter: "Very sad to have read about the passing of Pete Lewis, a huge huge Wolves fan who will be missed by the Wolves family in particular his many friends within Telford Wolves."