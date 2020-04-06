Shropshire couple on ship with coronavirus deaths arrive home safe and well

Bob and Maxine Taylor, of Newport, spent a month at sea on the liner the Coral Princess which was turned away from numerous ports before it was allowed to dock in Miami, Florida, over the weekend.

The couple went on holiday on February 26 touring, Machu Pichu, in Peru, before joining the ship on March 5, in Santiago, for a luxury cruise around South America and to celebrate Bob's 70th birthday.

After a flying start their holiday of a lifetime turned into a nightmare as the virus became pandemic.

By the time they arrived at their final destination, in Buenos Aries, Argentina, the country had closed its borders and they were were unable to fly home on March 24.

The Coral Princess then sailed to Rio de Janeiro, where the passengers were not allowed to disembark despite all testing negative for the virus at that time.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star shortly after arriving at home, in Longford Park, Newport, on Monday Mr Taylor said: "We are very happy to be back home. We are both very tired and the first thing we did when we got in was to have a wash and get our clothes into the washing machine.

"We're just relaxing now. A driver from Shifnal came to collect us from a deserted Heathrow this morning and we are grateful to them for agreeing to do that."

"My birthday was on March 16, but that feels like that a year ago after all we've been through. We were in a group of 25 who we became very good friends with and they stuck a 'happy birthday' sign on my door.

"At that point the cruise was going fine and it was a fantastic holiday. The ship sailed round the Cape. Things were okay until we got to the Falklands. We were were supposed to to a bolt on holiday in Rio, but that didn't happen.

"When Argentina didn't let us in then the captain pulled away shortly after midnight the one night because if we'd stayed any longer we'd have been stuck there for two weeks due to the rules."

"Then on March 31 we got the first announcement that we should start social distancing. The captain said there were an increasing number of people with flu like symptoms.

"At that point the continental buffet bar on the top deck was closed leaving the normal restaurants open. We elected to self-isolate in our cabin after that. Then the next day there were confirmed cases.

"It was a very dynamically changing situation to be in. It was very scary because although we were restricted in our cabin and our food was being brought to our door, we didn't know if the virus would be transmitted that way on the tray.

"There is also the psychological effects to deal with. We did feel trapped. And it did become a nightmare. We gottogather with the other passengers sending emails and lobbying the embassy to get us out.

"The crew stayed calm and collected. Unfortunately we didn't get to say goodbye to our steward. Many of the crew will be laid off without any pay. Some are far away from their homelands and face the prospect of living on the ship for many more weeks."

"How the virus got on board is a mystery as the ship had been clear of it. I'm hoping that's one question which will get answered when the dust settles.

"We are very grateful to British Airways and to the embassy staff in all the countries where we were trying to get off. They tried their best, but it's difficult when dealing with with foreign governments.

"Our MP Mark Pritchard did a good job and was following our case - as did the minister responsible for reparations, the Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton."

Mr Taylor, a retired sales director, and his wife Maxine, 60, a retired personnel manager,were greeted by a shepherd's pie and soup left on the doorstep by relieved neighbours.

The couple added that they are looking forward to seeing their children Dan, 37, and Julie, 42.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard said: "I am delighted Mr and Mrs Taylor are safely home in Newport. It has taken a huge amount of calls, emails and representation to get them back, given the number of others Brits stranded abroad where other MPs are helping.

"But I'm delighted their determination and my pressure on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and on the airlines finally paid off.

"I'm very glad they're home."