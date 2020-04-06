Shropshire police seize vehicle illegally filled with red diesel

The occupants of the Nissan Navara were arrested after the driver failed to stop, resulting in a short pursuit and followed by a crash in Shifnal.

OPU Shropshire tweeted|: "Whatever else he was doing out and about in the middle of the night, he was cheating us all out of the tax that helps pay for the NHS by using red diesel. Seized for HM Fuels Unit."

Red diesel should be only be used in off-road vehicles and machinery - particularly tractors and other agricultural vehicles - due to tax rules. It is the same as regular diesel, but has a red dye added to prevent it being used on road-going vehicles.