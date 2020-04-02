Menu

Fire authority unveils latest five-year blueprint

By Deborah Hardiman | Mid Wales | News | Published:

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority has published its latest five-year blueprint.

The brigade's corporate plan sets out its strategic aims up to 2025 alongside its improvement aims for the coming 12 months.

it stated that the strategy incorporates significant challenges facing public services and reflects an appetite to embrace innovative ideas and new ways of working.

Chairman of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority, Councillor Jan Curtice said: “We are also committed to investing in our people and making the best use of our assets and resources, ensuring our staff are as fully equipped as possible to deal with emergencies and better protect themselves and the communities they serve.

"As we continue to meet the financial challenges ahead, we will also look to develop innovative solutions to ensure the provision of cost effective and high-quality services.”

