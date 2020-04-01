Telford & Wrekin boss to lead You'll Never Walk Alone tribute

Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies wants families to lift their voices in a simultaneous rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone in recognition of the sacrifices being made to keep critical services running.

Residents will be invited to join in at 8pm tonight(thurs) either singing it or playing it on mobile phones.

Councillor Davies said:"Firstly I would like to express my condolences to the friends and families of those people who have sadly died over the last couple of days. The numbers are increasing dramatically and all the projections are that those numbers will continue to grow.

"Therefore it is really important that we continue to practise social distancing and isolation where appropriate follow the government guidelines and stay at home where possible."

He praised emergency and key workers for their efforts in keeping the region moving.

Anthem

"We are going to encourage everyone to come out of their doors and go in front and back gardens and sing You'll Never Walk Alone."

"Our real focus at the moment is on those small businesses that need our support. We are still waiting for government funding, but we are pressing along now to get that money. If you are entitled to that help we will be in touch with you rest assured.

"We will also be continuing our free school meals provision up until the end of this week then we will be switching to the national scheme provided by the government.

"It's really important to say that we've only done the free schools provision this last week and this week by delivering over 6,000 meals per day because the government scheme was not ready in time.

"There will be more announcements about how the government scheme will work towards the end of this week."

Councillor Davies also praised the borough's cleaners for their efforts.

"It is really important that the government listens to the concerns being raised around personal protective equipment(PPE) and testing, particularly around PPE and testing for front line workers," the council leader added.

You'll Never Walk Alone written in 1945 for the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel. In 1963 it was recorded by Merseyside band Gerry and The Pacemakers and became the anthem of Liverpool Football Club.