Menu

Advertising

Shropshire brigade tackles outdoor fires

By Deborah Hardiman | News | Published:

Firefighters were out and about tackling reports of smoke and flames in parks in the region.

A crew discovered a rubbish fire at Telford|Town Park following a report shortly before 2.50pm on Wednesday.

The team based at Telford Central Fire Station left at 6.25pm.

In Clun a crew used water to douse a hedge blaze, in Vicarage Road, after being called to the area shortly after 5.10pm.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire involved three metres of hedgerow. The crew based in Clun left at 5.25pm.

News Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News