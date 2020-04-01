Shropshire brigade tackles outdoor fires

A crew discovered a rubbish fire at Telford|Town Park following a report shortly before 2.50pm on Wednesday.

The team based at Telford Central Fire Station left at 6.25pm.

In Clun a crew used water to douse a hedge blaze, in Vicarage Road, after being called to the area shortly after 5.10pm.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire involved three metres of hedgerow. The crew based in Clun left at 5.25pm.