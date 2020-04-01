Menu

Advertising

Shropshire chess players' move to beat virus

By Toby Neal | Entertainment | Published:

Shropshire's chess players are making their move to avoid the effects of the coronavirus outbreak – by playing matches online.

With all face-to-face matches in the county wiped out just weeks before the end of the Shropshire Chess League season, players are to take part in a new national online league which is being created.

Chris Lewis, a member of Newport Chess Club who is co-ordinating the local entries, said: "Shropshire will be entering several teams although there may be individual clubs who feel they have sufficient interest to enter a club team.

"I am hoping the Shropshire teams will meet on Teamspeak (an online chat channel) during their matches to make this both a social evening as well as a chess evening."

The new league, 4NCL Online – that's Four Nations Chess League Online – will be played on Lichess, for which players will have to create an account. There is no entry fee.

Meanwhile there will be local online chess action too, with a weekly Shropshire chess online social evening. The first is at 7.30pm on April 6 and will be hosted on Teamspeak, giving players a chance to play online against their rivals, or to just chat with other players.

Entertainment Coronavirus Health News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News