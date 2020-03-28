Lottery giving £300m to fight coronavirus

Lottery operator Camelot has said it will distribute hundreds of millions of pounds over the next few months between charities and voluntary organisations, in operation described as the UK's biggest non-governmental contribution to combatting the virus.

Groups to benefit will include food banks, causes that combat loneliness and isolation, support for the elderly and projects that support health in the community.

Dawn Austwick, chief executive of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The fund is switching its focus for the foreseeable future on supporting charities seeking to mitigate the unprecedented pressure communities are coming under as the country rallies to overcome the virus.”

Nigel Railton, chief executive of Camelot, said every week lottery players made a huge difference to the lives of people and communities across the UK.

“Now, more than ever, The National Lottery can play a critical role in supporting our communities as we all face this challenge together. Up to £300m raised by National Lottery players will be helping to fund vital work in local communities at a time when it’s needed the most,” he added.

National Lottery players are encouraged to play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app and only buy their tickets in retail as part of their essential shop.