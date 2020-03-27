Midland News Association update

We have a long and proud heritage as a trusted provider of news, and we are in the unique position of being able to bring you up to date reports on what’s happening in your local community, as well as the picture nationally and around the world.

However, the far-reaching effects of the coronavirus pandemic are being felt across our communities.

While protecting the nation’s health is the primary concern, there are also severe economic consequences as a result of the country’s lockdown.

Therefore, and in view of this unprecedented situation, we have decided to focus our efforts on the production of daily newspapers the Express & Star and Shropshire Star and our weekly titles the Bridgnorth Journal, Newport Advertiser, South Shropshire Journal and Mid Wales Journal.

As a result, we have taken the difficult decision to suspend production of our free weekly newspapers Chronicle Week, the Telford Journal, the Shrewsbury Chronicle and the Admag.

Shropshire Magazine and Select magazine will also be suspended until further notice.

None of these decisions have been taken lightly and we hope our valued readers understand the decision.

In the meantime, our team of journalists have been equipped with the latest technology, meaning you will be kept fully informed of when and where the virus hits locally through our daily newspapers and online at expressandstar.com and shropshirestar.com.

These are unique times, but we have been bringing the news to our readers for more than 145 years through our daily newspapers and we are determined that this will continue this through one of the most unpredictable and unsettling periods in our country’s history.

We are the trusted and dependable news source that has always delivered - and always will.