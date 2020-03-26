Menu

Emergency crews put out vehicle fire at Shropshire quarry

By Deborah Hardiman | News | Published:

Emergency crews today put out a fire at a Shropshire quarry.

The incident involved a large goods vehicle loader at Ellesmere Sand & Gravel, in Whitemere, Ellesmere.

They were called to reports of a vehicle fire there at 10.35am.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said two engines were sent from Baschurch and Ellesmere fire stations along with an operations officer.

The crews used breathing gear and water to douse the flames and smoke.

The firefighters left the scene shortly before 11.10am.

Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

