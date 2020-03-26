£7 million fund available for Shropshire charities and community groups

Organisations can apply for individual grants of between £100 and £100,000 as a new foundation, funded by gas network provider Cadent, opens its first window for applications.

After giving £240,000 to the Trussell Trust last week to help food banks respond to challenges presented by coronavirus, Cadent Foundation is now offering support other worthy causes.

The foundation will have between £5m and £7m to be distributed every year to projects that help alleviate suffering and hardship of people in vulnerable situations; help protect and preserve the environment; provide a better and healthier community to live in and that help eliminate harmful emissions and support sustainable energy.

The new fund will receive a set annual share of Cadent’s after-tax profits every year and will be administered independently by Charities Trust.

Julia Dwyer, director of Cadent Foundation, said: "We’re incredibly excited to launch a fund that we know is going to make a positive and lasting difference in Shropshire.

“Cadent Foundation will support projects, large and small, that help people living in vulnerable situations and disadvantaged communities, or work to protect and preserve the natural environment, or work to create a sustainable energy future for all.

“This is a great opportunity for charities and community groups which need financial support. We can help them make a huge difference in the communities that Cadent serves.”

Cadent manages 80,000 miles of gas mains as well as providing a 24/7, year-round gas emergency service.

More information on eligibility and how to apply for grants is at cadentfoundation.com