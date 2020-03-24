Menu

Fire crews tackle incidents shed and hedge blazes in Telford

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

Fire crews have been tackling incidents involving a shed blaze and burning hedge in the Telford area today.

A shed was spotted alight at premises, in Old Office Road, Dawley, shortly after 11.15am. The crew wore breathing gear and used hoses to douse the flames before leaving at11.40am.

A short time later they were called to put out a hedge fire, in Charles Road, Arleston, at 11.54am.

The crew used tools including rakes and shovels, and a hose to put out the flames. They left the scene at12.08am.

Both incidents were attended by Wellington Fire Station.

