Fire crews tackle incidents shed and hedge blazes in Telford

A shed was spotted alight at premises, in Old Office Road, Dawley, shortly after 11.15am. The crew wore breathing gear and used hoses to douse the flames before leaving at11.40am.

A short time later they were called to put out a hedge fire, in Charles Road, Arleston, at 11.54am.

The crew used tools including rakes and shovels, and a hose to put out the flames. They left the scene at12.08am.

Both incidents were attended by Wellington Fire Station.