Fire crews tackle incidents shed and hedge blazes in Telford
Fire crews have been tackling incidents involving a shed blaze and burning hedge in the Telford area today.
A shed was spotted alight at premises, in Old Office Road, Dawley, shortly after 11.15am. The crew wore breathing gear and used hoses to douse the flames before leaving at11.40am.
A short time later they were called to put out a hedge fire, in Charles Road, Arleston, at 11.54am.
The crew used tools including rakes and shovels, and a hose to put out the flames. They left the scene at12.08am.
Both incidents were attended by Wellington Fire Station.
