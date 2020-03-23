Thousands of trees planted across Shropshire to reduce flooding backed by water firm

The saplings were handed to around 80 farmers under the project run in partnership with Severn Trent Water and wildlife charities.

They were given 8,000 to plant after the programme was expanded to include Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Distribution and advice sessions were held at Soudley Park Farm, Park Heath, in Cheswardine near Market Drayton and at Grange Farm, Hilton near Bridgnorth, each attended by around 40 land owners.

Each event saw 4,000 trees handed out during the spring planting season. It is set to be repeated later in the year.

Water and waste services supplier is backing the Woodland Trust’s Big Climate Fightback, a national campaign to encourage communities to get planting to help the battle against changes in the climate.

Severn Trent Water spokesman David Lavender said: "We’ve held two tree pack events so far in Shropshire. At these events we speak to farmers about the importance of biodiversity and how it can improve water quality, the environment and soil quality to encourage them to take part in the scheme.

"From both events, around 40 farmers took packs away with them and 4,000 trees.

"We’re planning to run more of them in the next tree planting season - November."

Other efforts include a new in Bridgnorth Town Council-led working group set up to explore where planting should take place in the area.

Councillor Richard Fox, of the group, said: "I like trees, but if they are planted in the wrong place this can cause problems. Roots can end up underneath roads and buildings.

"I am simply asking that we look at places to plant trees. The Woodland Trust suggests that farms, schools and other organisations might want to plant too."

Other tree planting projects include 40 planted around Shifnal last month by the Methodist Homes (MHA) charity's Live at Home project in partnership with Shropshire Council.

Residents and businesses paid £25 to sponsor a tree with proceeds going to the scheme which helps the elderly to live in their own homes.

The Friends of the Corve and Teme has joined forces with Shropshire Wildlife Trust to recruit residents, communities, town halls, schools, clubs and land owners to plant saplings in the south of the county.

Meetings are being held with flood awareness groups and the Woodland Trust on where trees will be located and there are plans to work with landowners and farmers.

In Shrewsbury volunteers recently helped to plant 1,500 saplings along the River Severn at Monkmoor River Ground as part of a woodland project.

Earlier this year the government launched a £50 million scheme to encourage tree-planting and urged communities and businesses to get on board.