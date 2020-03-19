RAF Museum Cosford closes temporarily as coronavirus hits attractions

Among the Midlands top attractions the site will remain closed until at least May 1 as museum bosses moved to close other air force exhibitions in Stafford and London.

Tens of thousands of people visit Cosford each year for the famous air show.

Up to 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the hugely popular event, which will take place on June 14.

This year's show will mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day with the focus on the evolution of fighter planes over the last century.

Plans to reopen a popular Shropshire storytelling museum which recently moved to a long awaited new home will also be delayed.

Mythstories has been forced to shut its doors at its current base at the University Centre, in Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

The operators were hoping to host the official reopening celebration next month, but this will not now happen until the summer.

Museum owner Ali Quarrell said: "We are currently closed because the University Centre Shrewsbury has closed due to the current situation. It's a shame because we were due to have our public opening at Easter after relocating last year.

"Our public opening is now postponed until July.

"We are hoping to have some schools visits before then if we can.

"We are working on things and adapting to the situation. You have to be positive."

An internet campaign was launched to generate public support for the proposal to centralise the resource by moving from its former base in the Morgan Library, in Aston Street, Wem to Telford.

Mrs Quarrell and her husband Dez had hoped to move the quirky collection to premises in Wellington, but when this failed to materialise they moved it into the University site in Shrewsbury instead.

Mythstories is dedicated to myths and fables was based in Wem for almost two decades.

Blists Hill Museum at Ironbridge has so far remained open to visitors with the operators monitoring government guidelines.

In Dudley, The Black Country Living Museum has closed for six weeks.The heritage attraction, in Tipton Road will also remain shut until May 1.

In a statement bosses said it had taken “the very difficult decision to close” in response to recent government advice against mass gatherings.