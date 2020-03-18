Marathon man Don dies at 88

Black Country man and lifelong West Bromwich Albion fan Don hailed from Great Bridge, raised on Cophall Street with four brothers and a sister, but later settled in Kinver, then Alveley, and for the past 33 years resided in Bridgnorth.

In a varied career he had been a sales rep, businessman and carpet fitter but his real passion, apart from Albion, was running. He became serious about running after an horrific car accident near Alveley in 1979 which left him with a fractured and displaced hip, broken ribs, damaged ankle and a leg fractured in three places.

Fitness fanatic Don was told he would only walk again with the aid of sticks. Don always rose to a challenge and when a business colleague bet him £50 he would not be able to complete the inaugural London Marathon on March 29, 1981, he accepted the wager. Following surgery and a long period of rehabilitation and physiotherapy, the then 50-year-old Don began training on an exercise bike before hitting the streets. He ran the London Marathon, also his first full marathon, finishing in four hours and won the bet.

It is safe to say Don had been bitten by the running bug. In the following years he ran more than 100 marathons, including three on consecutive weekends. One of his proudest achievements was when he cracked the three hour barrier, finishing a marathon at Stratford-upon-Avon in two hours and 59 minutes.

So 26.2 miles was no longer enough of a challenge, and in the 1980s and '90s Don notched-up a series of gruelling ultra-runs whilst raising money for charities. In 1984 he and his younger brother Alan Jones-Bratt ran the 268-mile Pennine Way, though it's fair to say they probably clocked up a few extra miles after sometimes getting lost on the moors.

The following year Don and his brother completed the 1,000-mile Wolverhampton Millennium Run from John O'Groats to Land's End, and in 1986 the pair ran across Ireland. All three events raised money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, after their elder brother Dennis died from MND. Don also helped organise the first Wolverhampton Marathons.

In the following ten years Don ran mainly for fun and fitness, taking part in several Bridgnorth Walks too. Then in 1997 he came out of ultra-run retirement to run Alfred Wainwright's 182-mile Coast to Coast path, from the North Sea coast at Robin Hood's Bay to the Irish Sea at St Bees, accompanied by Seisdon businessman Allen McDougall. The weather was appalling and Don nearly drowned after falling into a bog in the Lake District, but the pair raised £2,000 for the Haemophilia Society in the wake of the contaminated blood scandal. Don and Allen went on to run the 145-mile Grand Union Canal towpath from London to Birmingham, also in aid of the society.

Don's final long-distance run was in 1999 when he and his brother Alan ran the length of the River Severn. During the 210-mile journey they had to contend with angry geese, a furious bull and a rather vicious llama, not to mention nettles, not the best terrain when wearing shorts. This run raised more than £3,000 for a hospice.

Don carried on running, raising money for causes such as the Bridgnorth Hospital League of Friends and a fibromyalgia charity by organising fun runs, including several which set off from the Bridgnorth Bylet Bowling Club, where he was a social member. During his time at the Bylet he founded the clubhouse's 'Baggies Corner' for Albion fans (and the odd broadminded Wolves supporter) and was successful when inviting guests including Tony 'Bomber' Brown, Bob Taylor and Adrian Chiles.

His running days ended four years ago when he was struck by a van, never fully recovering from the resulting head injury. He developed dementia and made new friends when he moved into Innage Lane Care Home, Bridgnorth, where he became a firm favourite with the staff for his genial good humour.

Don Bratt died on Saturday, March 7. He is survived by his daughter Tracy and granddaughters Kryssa and Anya.

The funeral will be held at Stourbridge Crematorium on Thursday, March 26, at 12.20. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimer's Society.