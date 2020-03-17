Advertising
Around ten firefighters tackle Shropshire house fire
Around ten firefighters have tackled a house fire in Shropshire this evening.
Two crews rushed to the premises, in Offoxey Road, Tong near Shifnal shortly after 5.25pm after a report of a kitchen fire.
The teams were mobilised from Albrighton and Telford Central Fire Stations along with an operations officer.
Four crew members wore breathing gear and two hoses to tackle the incident.
They left the scene shortly after 6pm.
