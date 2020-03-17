Menu

Around ten firefighters tackle Shropshire house fire

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

Around ten firefighters have tackled a house fire in Shropshire this evening.

Firefighters

Two crews rushed to the premises, in Offoxey Road, Tong near Shifnal shortly after 5.25pm after a report of a kitchen fire.

Firefighters

The teams were mobilised from Albrighton and Telford Central Fire Stations along with an operations officer.

Four crew members wore breathing gear and two hoses to tackle the incident.

They left the scene shortly after 6pm.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

