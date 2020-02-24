Do you have a purr-fect pawtrait of your pet?

The Shropshire Star is launching a new competition, inviting pet owners to submit their favourite picture of their pet to be in with a chance of walking away with up to £500 in prize money.

We have long been a nation of pet lovers and everyone knows that animals really do make a real difference to our lives.

To celebrate our special bond with our pets we want to see your best photos – or Pawtraits – of the animals that are part of your family.

They can be easily uploaded online and all pets are welcome – no matter how small, furry or funny!

Photos of your pets can be submitted from today (24th) until 5pm on Sunday, March 8. They will all feature in a supplement in the Shropshire Star on Wednesday, March 25

From there you will have the opportunity to vote for the pet that you think has the perfect portrait by sending in voting tokens, which will be printed in the Shropshire Star daily from March 25 until Saturday, April 18.

The deadline for submitting tokens is 5pm on Friday,April 24.

The overall winner of the competition will secure the coveted title of the Shropshire Star’s most popular Pawtrait Pet of the year as well as £500 in prize money.

So, get your cameras at the ready and get snapping!

Rob Kelly, head of circulation, said: “The Shropshire Star is launching a fantastic new competition called Pawtrait Pets focusing on our loyal readers’ love of pets. We want to see your favourite photograph of your pet.

“This is the first time we have carried out a pet competition and we know that our readers will love to see all these fantastic photos which will appear in a special supplement in the Shropshire Star on March 25. We are expecting a great response from this competition and cash prizes will be up for grabs for the first, second and third placed pets, after readers have voted for their favourite.

“So don’t miss your chance to enter your favourite photo of your pet.”

“Please read the terms and conditions of the competition and ensure that the photo you send in is of good quality so it reproduces well within the supplement, a picture taken on your iPhone or Android should be of sufficient quality, good luck with your entry and we can’t wait to see your favourite photo.”

* For details go to shropshirestar.com/pawtraitpets