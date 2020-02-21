Loose Women bring a brew and solidarity to Ironbridge residents

Two of the daytime TV show's panellists', Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards, visited Ironbridge to see the damage caused by Storm Dennis first-hand and speak to residents and emergency services about the flooding which devastated many houses and businesses.

The pair were filming a Loose Women segment in the town for an upcoming episode. Chris Bainger, from the Envrionment Agency, tweeted out some pictures of the presenters meeting residents.

Ms Robson, also known for her role in TV sitcom Birds Of A Feather, said Ironbridge residents must dread floods every time it rains.

"Every year it has gotten worse apparently," she said. "It must be so difficult for people living here and their children – they can't just go and play in the park this week.

"All the businesses that have lost customers and trade – people must wake up in the morning thinking 'please do not rain today'."

Ms Edwards, an actress and singer as well as a Loose Women panellist, said they hoped to bring a smile to people's faces.

"Where we live in London, you do not appreciate how Mother Nature is treating other places," she said.

"What's going on really puts stuff into perspective.

"It is nice to be able to see the community spirit. It is sad, but sometimes in times of tragedy everybody pulls together.

"Hopefully we will bring some smiles to them. We must smile in the face of adversity. It is easy for us to say, but we are trying to do what we can."

Ms Robson agreed and said sticking together in adversity is what the country does best.