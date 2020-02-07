Bishop of Shrewsbury warns of erosion of marriage

Bishop Mark Davies will warn Catholic couples that the institution of marriage, which, he says, was once taken for granted in society, is being threatened by indifference, anti-family legislation and lifestyle choices.

He will say that faithfulness of marriage is today wrongly considered to be “a diminishment of personal freedom and choice” and that priestly celibacy is seen often as a mere restriction instead of a way of life “embraced for love alone”.

The Bishop will, however, tell the congregation in St Joseph’s Church, Birkenhead, that “as never before in our history, society stands in need of the united witness of married couples and single-hearted celibate love”.

During the annual diocesan mass in celebration of marriage and family life tomorrow, Bishop Davies will thank couples who have reached landmark wedding anniversaries.

Bishop Davies will also pray that the united witness of married couples with that of faithful celibate priests and lay people will “contribute to an environment of love and faithfulness in which generations to come may grow and flourish”.

Toxic

He will say: “It seems we have strangely neglected the human ecology so bound-up with the well-being of marriage.

“Marriage is the environment on which depend the health and flourishing of every generation. Yet, marriage is under threat, and not merely from indifference; it has been proactively weakened by both governmental actions and lifestyle choices.

Advertising

“Imagine if Government and society conspired to allow more plastics to be thrown into the oceans. We would surely expect loud protest. Yet the institution of marriage has seen its treasured place and the protection of its promises steadily eroded.

“Alongside the threat to marriage we have perhaps inevitably seen an undervaluing of celibacy which, as St John Paul II often reminded us, stands in support of the true and faithful love of marriage.

“Celibate consecration is happily growing today among apostolic lay people and remains the hallmark of the Catholic priesthood. Yet, how readily celibacy embraced for love alone is lightly dismissed today, as if it were merely a restriction, just as the faithfulness of marriage is considered a diminishment of personal freedom and choice.

“May we never become prey to these superficial ways of thinking in what has become a toxic atmosphere toward lifelong commitment, an attitude which threatens not only Christian marriage but also the cherishing of priestly celibacy.”