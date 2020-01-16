Police probe as man found dead in Brewood canal

An area next to the Bridge Inn was cordoned off throughout the morning after the man's body was found at around 7.30am today.

Police and paramedics were called after a member of the public spotted the man in the water but he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police and a private ambulance on the bridge over the canal

The Staffordshire Union Canal, near where the man was found

His death is not being treated as suspicious but detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, Staffordshire Police said.

Det Insp Neil Poultney said: “We’re very keen to speak to people who may have been in the area and have seen something to get in touch.

“This is busy spot for boaters and walkers."

The man was found near the Bridge Inn

A police officer at the scene next to the Shropshire Union Canal

The bridge over the Shropshire Union Canal remained closed four hours later as police forensic teams worked at the scene.

High Green, the main route into the town from the west, was blocked to cars as a result although pedestrians were able to cross the bridge. The Bridge Inn is open as normal.

West Midlands Ambulance spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We were called by the police at 7:27am to reports of a patient in the water at High Green in Brewood.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical care car, a paramedic officer and ambulance to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found one patient, a man. Unfortunately nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”