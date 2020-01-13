Flooding alert for Shropshire as Storm Brendan sweeps the UK

High winds and wintry rain will persist for western England and Wales tomorrow as the storm continues to move east.

There is a flood alert in place for the Severn Vyrnwy river confluence resulting in the Environment Agency advising land owners and travellers in the Shrewsbury and Mid Wales be prepared.

#StormBrendan is on his way - brace yourselves for strong winds, a spot of hail and maybe some thunder during the coming week!



What more could you ask for on a Monday? ⚡💧☂🌪 https://t.co/glZ91aQhos#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/AEnWXOzxSi — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) January 13, 2020

Flooding is affecting low lying land and roads near the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury. Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynechwhere levels peaked at 3.13m on Sunday, Maesbrook and Melverley. River levels have risen at the Tern-Walcot river gauge at the Tern and Perry Catchments. Flooding is also affecting the river from Wolverley to Newport. Other areas that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

Levels may rise again as a result of further heavy rainfall forecast overnight.

The agency said it was closely monitoring the situation and is advising walkers to avoid using low lying footpaths near watercourses and to plan driving routes away from low lying roads near rivers which may be flooded.

Storm Brendan is expected to plague Ireland until 9pm, bringing with it a significant risk of coastal flooding, while the warning of "a very windy period" was put in force mid morning today.

The east coast will not escape the impact of the storm either, with winds of 40-50mph possible.

See the latest Met Office forecast here:

Monday afternoon forecast 13/01/20

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: "As it pushes though, pretty much every part of the UK will feel the influence."

Everywhere in the UK will see rain on Monday at some point, he said, adding that the storm will move through pretty quickly.

The Met Office warning added that disruption to travel is "likely".

Forecasters are warning that coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray or large waves.

There may also be some short term loss of power and other services.

The Republic of Ireland is expected to be most affected by the storm, with Met Eireann putting out an orange wind warning for the entire country.