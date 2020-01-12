Strong wind and heavy rain to hit Midlands as Storm Brendan rolls in

Weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for the region, advising people of potential disruption.

It comes as Storm Brendan sweeps eastwards across Ireland before hitting the UK – bringing with it very strong winds and rain – for two days.

It will cover the western half of the UK and north-east Scotland, experts say.

Chief meteorologist Frank Saunders, from the Met Office, said: "The UK and Ireland will turn increasingly windy as Storm Brendan approaches, and there'll also be some heavy rain.

"It’s going to be particularly windy across the western half of the UK, with gusts reaching 60-70mph along Irish Sea coastlines, the west of Scotland and perhaps some English Channel coasts – maybe even 80mph in a few exposed places.

"This is likely to cause some disruption to sea, road and air travel."

Delays for drivers, rail and air passengers is being expected with some journeys taking much longer than usual.

The warnings have been issued for both Monday and Tuesday.

Mr Saunders said the week would look "very unsettled" – with a potential for "further disruptive" weather.