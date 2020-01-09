West Mercia Police: Residents and businesses to have say over force funding

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion is calling on the community to participate in the budget setting process for the next financial year 2020-2021 and is inviting questions from the public to ask Chief Constable Anthony Bangham.

The chiefs will be taking suggestions on spending and resources at the next live chat question and answer session on social media taking place on January 20 from 7pm. this will be streamed on the PCC’s Facebook page @WestMerciaPCC.

There will be opportunity to submit questions in advance or live during the broadcast.

The Commissioner and his deputy Tracey Onslow will put the questions to Mr Bangham and to new Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss.

Mr Campion said “It’s important that tax payers have a say in how their money is spent, and that resources are used wisely on the issues that matter the most. In previous years the public have helped to shape decisions leading to an uplift in officer numbers making the police more visible and accessible.

"This is an opportunity to have your say at the highest level, in the most open and transparent way.”

Questions can be submitted in advance via a Facebook comment or private message or via email to getinvolved@westmercia.pnn.police.uk