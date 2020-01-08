Campaigner against Telford recycling plant vows to keep fighting

Formerly known as Greenway Waste Recycling, the site in Waterloo Road, Ketley, the site is poised to resume operations under new management.

Now worried householder Paul Nicols is appealing to Telford MP Lucy Allan to look into the matter.

New operator Johnson Aggregates and Recycling Limited won permits to increase the amount of waste to be processed, along with permission for 100 lorry movements per day at the site situated near a double bend near homes.

Residents in the area claim their concerns over the operating hours, number of vehicle movements and smells have not been fully addressed and want the MP to assist them.

Worried householder Paul Nicols, of Marlborough Way, Newdale, said: "I am hoping to get Lucy Allan on board. Ideally I want to stop it from reopening here. In 2007 the council said the land ought to be pasture land, but that was overturned on appeal by the then operators.

"I think the safety of the residents who live nearby along with the safety of schoolchildren and other motorists using the road has been disregarded."

Mr Nicols has now written to Ms Allan for help in liaising with Telford & Wrekin planning service over the matter.

In particular Mr Nicols said that householders in the immediate vicinity were left unclear as to whether the business will be allowed to operate on Saturdays which would affect further their quality of life.

Previous efforts to explore whether an access road direct from the neighbouring M54 to the site could be built were rejected on cost grounds.

Ms Allan's constituency office has replied to Mr Nicols explaining that the MP was due to contact new Telford & Wrekin Council chief executive David Sidaway who was due to take up his post his role this week.

Nottinghamshire based Johnsons was due to clean up the site and install new road signs before the recycling centre which will handle incinerator bottom ash can reopen for business.

The company has also agreed to reduce the maximum weekly number of vehicle movements from 600 to 400 and provide £76,000 towards new signs and road resurfacing. And not to have lorries arriving and leaving during school run times.